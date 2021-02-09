Left Menu

Lee Daniels developing 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' for FX

American filmmaker Lee Daniels is all set to bring the 1973 blockbuster spy drama 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' to the Disney-backed basic cable Network FX.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:09 IST
Lee Daniels developing 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' for FX
Lee Daniels (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American filmmaker Lee Daniels is all set to bring the 1973 blockbuster spy drama 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' to the Disney-backed basic cable Network FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old film director is expanding his Disney footprint to FX as the satellite TV network has given out a pilot request for the venture dependent on creator Sam Greenlee's novel and a feature film of a similar name.

Announcing the news on Monday, Daniels said, "The Spook Who Sat by the Door was my dad's favorite book. He'd be so proud that I'm doing this and even prouder that I'm doing this with Gerard and Dana, two bold and brilliant Black storytellers." The 1973 novel inspired drama that featured Lawrence Cook and Janet League, revolves around the fictional story of Dan Freeman, the first Black CIA officer hired by the agency in the late 1960s.

The story follows how he was enrolled as a feature of a governmental policy regarding minorities in society program. The book was first published in 1969 and has been converted into a few dialects. It won the Sunday Times Book of the Year prize the year it was delivered. 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' is Daniels' latest endeavour for Disney under his overall deal with the media giant. The prolific writer-director also is prepping a Black-focused reboot of The Wonder Years for ABC, has BET-turned-Hulu comedy Ms. Pat in the works for the streamer, and is prepping Our Kind of People for Fox. Next up, Daniels has The United States vs. Billie Holiday due February 26 on Hulu.

The 'Monster's Ball' creator is geared up to produce 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door', with Leigh Dana Jackson (Raising Dion, Foundation) as the scriptwriter with Gerard McMurray executively producing and helming the pilot. The Hollywood Reporter also disclosed that Daniels will executive produce the potential series via his overall deal with FX. The book was optioned through Daniels' inclusion fund. Lee Daniels Entertainment president Marc Velez will also exec produce.

Meanwhile, the prominent author and director likewise also has a Black-centered reboot of 'The Wonder Years' for ABC, BET-turned-Hulu parody 'Ms. Pat', 'Our Kind of People' for Fox, and 'The United States versus Billie Holiday' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine chasers hunt, wait and hope in Los Angeles

Jose Luis Espinoza had been chasing a COVID-19 vaccine for more than three weeks.He hadnt hugged his 98-year-old father in a long time, and was hoping a vaccine would change that. Last week, he struck gold in Santa Fe Springs. It was the la...

Atulya Unveils 100% Natural Healthcare and Wellness Products in India

Atulya has rolled out an array of pure Made-in-India products, free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals, thereby redefining consumer wellness experienceNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirCommitted to find new ways ...

EXPLAINER-Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting last months deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol will begin on Tuesday with arguments over whether the proceedings are constitutional.Trumps legal team has argued the...

Four Thai activists deny insulting king during reform protests

Four Thai activists on Tuesday denied insulting the king as the first cases stemming from last years street demonstrations demanding reforms to the monarchy went to court. The protesters broke traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vaj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021