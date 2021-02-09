HBO Max sets premiere date for 'The Bridge'

''The Bridge'', a new reality competition series with ''His Dark Materials'' star James McAvoy as host, is slated to start streaming on HBO Max from February 11.

According to Variety, the show will see 12 strangers from the US, UK and Ireland set out into the British wilderness to compete for the winning prize of 100,000 pounds (USD 131,000). But the catch is that the prize lies out of reach on an island 250 metres away from where the contributors are based, and to reach it, they must work as a team to build an 850-foot bridge in 20 days.

If the group successfully works together and reaches the cash before the deadline, overcoming various twists in the process, each will get a vote on who they think is the most deserving of the prize. The winner then faces the choice of splitting the money or keeping it for themselves.

The show marks one of the first unscripted endeavours for McAvoy, who has lent his voice work to feature films such as ''Gnomeo & Juliet'' and ''Watership Down''.

''The Bridge'' made its international debut in Spain in 2017 and aired for two seasons on Movistar Plus's #0 where it is known locally as ''El Puente''.

