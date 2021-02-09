Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

The recent release of Black Clover episode 162 highly excited manga and anime enthusiasts across the world. Now they are ardently waiting for the release of Black Clover episode 163. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent episode.

The preview trailer of Black Clover episode 163 shows Dante attacks the Black Bulls squad and Luck is badly injured. Asta rushes to the scene and there are some flashbacks that show Asta's mother.

The trailer of Black Clover episode 163 completes with Yami preparing to fight Dante as the Captain of the Black Bulls. It also shows how she met Gauche, hinting the episode will likely revolve around her backstory and Dante's battle against Yami.

Black Clover is said to be coming to an end, fans can look forward to some serious battles and fights in the next eight episodes. Asta is ready to become the magician by hook or by Crook.

More preview images for episode 163 #BCSpoilers - the episode looks 🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/7hv83Alijh — Nitebaron (@Nite_Baron) February 8, 2021

The title of Black Clover episode 163 is: 'Dante VS The Captain of the Black Bulls'.

Here are the spoilers of Black Clover episode 163:

"Gauche was seriously injured in the battle with Dante, who got into the hideout. Upset, Asta's devil's power went out of control. He loses himself and attacks Dante with tremendous force.

However, Dante's power surpasses it, and finally Asta falls to the ground. Then, Captain Yami, who has returned with Finral, challenges Dante with anger, because he has hurt his members.

On the other hand, in the Heart kingdom, which was attacked by Vanica and her subordinates, the kingdom's strongest force, the Spirit Guardians, are confronting them. But the enemy, who was given the devil's power by Vanica, is too formidable …!?"

Black Clover episode 163 is expected to be out on Tuesday, February 9. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

