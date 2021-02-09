Left Menu

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:23 IST
Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante
Black Clover is said to be coming to an end, fans can look forward to some serious battles and fights in the next eight episodes. Image Credit: Twitter / Nitebaron

The recent release of Black Clover episode 162 highly excited manga and anime enthusiasts across the world. Now they are ardently waiting for the release of Black Clover episode 163. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent episode.

The preview trailer of Black Clover episode 163 shows Dante attacks the Black Bulls squad and Luck is badly injured. Asta rushes to the scene and there are some flashbacks that show Asta's mother.

The trailer of Black Clover episode 163 completes with Yami preparing to fight Dante as the Captain of the Black Bulls. It also shows how she met Gauche, hinting the episode will likely revolve around her backstory and Dante's battle against Yami.

Black Clover is said to be coming to an end, fans can look forward to some serious battles and fights in the next eight episodes. Asta is ready to become the magician by hook or by Crook.

The title of Black Clover episode 163 is: 'Dante VS The Captain of the Black Bulls'.

Here are the spoilers of Black Clover episode 163:

"Gauche was seriously injured in the battle with Dante, who got into the hideout. Upset, Asta's devil's power went out of control. He loses himself and attacks Dante with tremendous force.

However, Dante's power surpasses it, and finally Asta falls to the ground. Then, Captain Yami, who has returned with Finral, challenges Dante with anger, because he has hurt his members.

On the other hand, in the Heart kingdom, which was attacked by Vanica and her subordinates, the kingdom's strongest force, the Spirit Guardians, are confronting them. But the enemy, who was given the devil's power by Vanica, is too formidable …!?"

Black Clover episode 163 is expected to be out on Tuesday, February 9. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 282: Release possible on Feb 14, Asta can only defeat new devils

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four inter-state traffickers held, woman rescued

A human trafficking racket hasbeen busted by police here on Tuesday with the arrest of fourpeople and a woman, allegedly being trafficked by them toOman, was rescued.Police raided a Tours and Travels office and nabbedthe four, including two...

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.Revenue from...

COVID-19 vaccine chasers hunt, wait and hope in Los Angeles

Jose Luis Espinoza had been chasing a COVID-19 vaccine for more than three weeks.He hadnt hugged his 98-year-old father in a long time, and was hoping a vaccine would change that. Last week, he struck gold in Santa Fe Springs. It was the la...

Atulya Unveils 100% Natural Healthcare and Wellness Products in India

Atulya has rolled out an array of pure Made-in-India products, free from artificial colours, fragrances, parabens, or petrochemicals, thereby redefining consumer wellness experienceNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirCommitted to find new ways ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021