Black Clover Chapter 282: Release possible on Feb 14, Asta can only defeat new devils

The recent release of Black Clover Chapter 281 highly excited manga lovers in Japan and across the planet. They are further excited as Black Clover Chapter 282 will be released in the coming Sunday. Read further to know what you can have in the imminent chapter.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 282 are yet to be out. Those are likely to be out around Wednesday or Thursday. We will be able to know what more can be seen in Chapter 282 after the release of spoilers.

Twitter and other social podiums will be full of snaps once Black Clover Chapter 282 spoilers are out. The upcoming chapter could focus on Noelle as she has been seen in the last few chapters of Black Clover.

The new devils can be seen in a defeating situation in Black Clover Chapter 282. The manga enthusiasts believe Asta is the only devil host who can achieve triumph over the new devils. The comic book artist Yuki Tabata have surely planned some amazing moments encircling this scenario.

According to BlockToro, Asta activates the Union mode in the last chapter and said "Let's go Liebe" as he charges in the battle. Since most of the clover knights are defeated already, Asta and Noelle are the only ones left to fight back. Noelle and company are still missing in action and hence we can also have an update on the Elves storyline.

Black Clover Chapter 282 is set to be out on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

