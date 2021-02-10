Left Menu

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy become parents to baby boy

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Reddy, who got married to Hassanandani in 2013, shared the news on Tuesday night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram.Oh boy

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:53 IST
Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy become parents to baby boy

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Reddy, who got married to Hassanandani in 2013, shared the news on Tuesday night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram.

''Oh boy! he captioned the picture. The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year. Writer Mushtaq Sheikh also took to Instagram and shared pictures of the couple from the hospital. ''It's a boy! With proud papa and mummy,'' he wrote.

Hassanandani is known for her work on TV shows like Star Plus' ''Kkavyanjali'', ''Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'' and as Colors' ''Naagin''.

She has also featured in Hindi films such as ''Kucch Toh Hai'', ''Krishna Cottage'' and ''Ragini MMS 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: UK police arrest eight in probe into U.S. celebrities SIM-swapping attacks; New Hollywood remake of 'Wizard of Oz' is in the works and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.UK police arrest eight in probe into U.S. celebrities SIM-swapping attacksBritish police said on Tuesday they had arrested eight people as part of an investigation into the SIM-swa...

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney to step down; Sushant Dash to take over

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney will step down and Sushant Dash will be taking over as CEO from May 1, 2021, the company announced on Wednesday.Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021.Navin Gurnaney, CEO, ha...

420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad

As many as 420 e-Hospitals have been established across the country as part of the Central governments Digital India initiative, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed on Wednesday. He also informed that over 18.37 crore transactions h...

Microsoft extends Black Office theme to include document canvas

Microsoft Word now offers a dark canvas page background as the company has extended the Black Office theme. Previously, users could use Word with a dark ribbon and toolbars, but the document colour stayed bright white.With dark mode being m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021