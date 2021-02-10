Left Menu

Guy Pearce to star opposite Kate Winslet in HBO miniseries 'Mare of Easttown'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:06 IST
Guy Pearce to star opposite Kate Winslet in HBO miniseries 'Mare of Easttown'

''Bloodshot'' star Guy Pearce will feature alongside Kate Winslet in upcoming HBO miniseries ''Mare of Easttown''.

The project will mark the actor's reunion with Winslet a decade after they shared the screen space in HBO's ''Mildred Pierce'' series.

According to Deadline, Pearce replaces actor Ben Miles, who had been originally cast in the role but left due to scheduling conflicts more than a year ago.

Winslet, who is also attached as executive producer, will portray Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder.

Pearce will essay the role of Richard Ryan, a visiting creative writing professor who wrote a dazzling novel that won the National Book Award 25 years ago, but he has never lived up to his early promise.

Also part of the cast are actors Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett and Neal Huff.

''Mare of Easttown'' has been created by Brad Ingelsby and he will also serve as the showrunner.

Recently, Craig Zoben was hired to direct all the episodes of the show.

The director, known for his work on series such as ''The Leftovers'', ''Westworld'' and ''American Gods'', replaced filmmaker Gavin O'Conner on the project.

Pearce, who most recently starred with Vin Diesel in Sony's ''Bloodshot'', will next feature in Paramount and Amazon's ''Without Remorse'', co-starring Michael B Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says will not fully comply with India govt orders to take down some accounts

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would not fully comply with orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modis government to take down some accounts as it does not believe the orders are consistent with Indian law. It has permanently suspended some a...

96 arrests in 93 sedition cases in 2019: Govt

As many as 93 cases of sedition were registered in different parts of the country in 2019 in which 96 people were arrested, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said chargesheets were fil...

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.Revenue from...

The Research and Scholastic Development Team (RSDT) of SIBM Pune organized its annual flagship event 'Budget Symposium'

Pune Maharashtra India, February 10 ANISRV Media The Research and Scholastic Development Team RSDT of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune SIBM Pune organized its annual flagship event Budget Symposium online on the 7th of Febru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021