JK Simmons, Nina Arianda in talks for Aaron Sorkin's movie about Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz 

Set up at Amazon Studios, the film is a drama about Hollywood icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz of I Love Lucy fame.Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in final discussions to take on the lead roles in the movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:30 IST
JK Simmons, Nina Arianda in talks for Aaron Sorkin's movie about Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz 

Oscar winner JK Simmons and actor Nina Arianda are in negotiations to join the cast of filmmaker Aaron Sorkin's next ''Being the Ricardos''. Set up at Amazon Studios, the film is a drama about Hollywood icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz of ''I Love Lucy'' fame.

Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in final discussions to take on the lead roles in the movie. According to Deadline, Sorkin has penned the screenplay and will direct the film for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists.

The story will take place during a production week on the set of their 1950's comedy series ''I Love Lucy'', starting with a Monday table read through an audience shoot on Friday. ''Ball and Arnaz will face challenges that could end their careers and their marriage,'' the logline reads. If finalised, Simmons would portray William Frawley, the actor who played Fred Mertz in ''I Love Lucy''. Arianda, known for starring in Amazon's ''Goliath'' series, is in talks for the role of Vivian Vance, who played Ethel Mertz.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing the movie. Executive producers are Jenna Block, David Bloomfield, Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz Jr, and Lauren Lohman.

