Left Menu

Amid split from ex Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting is 'difficult'

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently spoke with Khloe Kardashian on her daytime talk show and talked about the hardships of co-parenting with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:59 IST
Amid split from ex Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson says co-parenting is 'difficult'
A still from the show (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson recently spoke with Khloe Kardashian on her daytime talk show and talked about the hardships of co-parenting with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. According to Fox News, the 48-year-old singer told Kardashian, "You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too."

Kardashian is also co-parenting 2-year-old daughter True with basketball star Tristan Thompson. "It's tough... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally," Clarkson added.

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board." As reported by Fox News, the 'Because of you' singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. The duo share 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

In December, Clarkson explained on her eponymous talk show in December, "There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about." In 2013, Clarkson married Blackstock after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, People Magazine reported.

The star was on hand to sing a duet of 'What Hurts the Most' with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group's tour manager at the time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIEO asks Fin Min to relook at 'harsh' provision in Budget for exporters

Apex exporters body FIEO on Wednesday asked the finance ministry to relook at a proposed harsh and draconian provision in Budget 2021 related to customs as it will hurt the exporting community and the countrys image as a reliable supplier o...

Gauri Khan terms son AbRam 'Mike Tyson' in adorable post

Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a super adorable picture of her and megastar Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan, calling the little one her Mike Tyson. Gauri took to Instagram to share the sweet picture of the 7-year-old munchkin. The p...

Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Puri

The Centre and states owe Air India Rs 498.17 crore as on December 31, 2020 for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, travel of foreign dignitaries among other services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday.The government...

Russia vaccinates 2.2 mln people with Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Ifax reports

Russia has vaccinated 2.2 million people against COVID-19 with its Sputnik V vaccine, of which more than 1.7 million people received both doses, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the shots developers. Scientists gave Ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021