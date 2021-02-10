Left Menu

Gauri Khan terms son AbRam 'Mike Tyson' in adorable post

Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a super adorable picture of her and megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, calling the little one her 'Mike Tyson'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:41 IST
Gauri Khan terms son AbRam 'Mike Tyson' in adorable post
Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a super adorable picture of her and megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, calling the little one her 'Mike Tyson'. Gauri took to Instagram to share the sweet picture of the 7-year-old munchkin. The photo sees AbRam sporting a grey crew-neck T-shirt with his messy hair. He can be seen wearing boxing gloves while he stares at the camera with a straight face. The snap seems to be taken amid a boxing practice session and we are all for it.

Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, Malaika Arora, and scores of fans liked the post that garnered more than 59 thousand likes within an hour of being posted. While Malaika called AbRam a "cutie," in the comments section, Diana showered love on the little one by leaving lovestruck emoticons.

Gauri is quite active on the photo-sharing application and often shares pictures of her children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam on her account and her fans can never get enough of them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

