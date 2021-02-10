Shrek 5 likely to be more exciting than before with Lord Farquaad’s comeback

Shrek 5's confirmation was made over seven years back. The animated movie lovers have been clamoring for Shrek 5 for a long time despite previous multiple rumors of its cancellation.

Shrek 5's cancellation rumor was at the peak mainly in the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable losses. However, let us remind you that NBC Universal and Dreamworks released a confirmation in 2016 that the fifth installment would be made to complete the five-movie franchise.

The animated movie lovers will be amazed to see much more adventures in Shrek 5. Donkey and Shrek will have good amount of portrayal in terms of adventure in the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise.

On the other hand, the new character could play vital roles in Shrek 5. Those new characters in the fifth movie will be familiar with modern gadgets such as smartphones and many more. The plot will have a focus on the family of Shrek, including his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

The franchise aficionados may not be aware that Chris Meledandri had been provided with the onus to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots. The creators will work on a new plot and theme to meet the requirement of NBCUniversal.

The plot of Shrek 5 will be more fascinating than the previous movies with the return of a popular villain, Lord Farquaad. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer. He has been given the task of giving some new twists in the storyline and create everything new. This is another reason why experts have been saying that this highly anticipated film will be a reboot and not exactly a sequel.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek' and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, as reported by EconoTimes.

Shrek 5 is expected to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

