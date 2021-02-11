Left Menu

Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift on Thursday announced the release just hours away of the newest version of her hit song "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," one of 26 tracks on her newly rerecorded album "Fearless (Taylor's Version)." The song will be released at midnight ET (0500 GMT) on Thursday, Swift told viewers on ABC's "Good Morning America." "I'm so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I'll be putting out my version of my song 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album 'Fearless,'" Swift said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:06 IST
Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Taylor Swift on Thursday announced the release just hours away of the newest version of her hit song "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," one of 26 tracks on her newly rerecorded album "Fearless (Taylor's Version)." The song will be released at midnight ET (0500 GMT) on Thursday, Swift told viewers on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"I'm so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I'll be putting out my version of my song 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album 'Fearless,'" Swift said. "I've now finished rerecording all of 'Fearless,' which will be coming out soon. My version of 'Fearless' will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original 'Fearless' album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture!"

The original "Fearless," released in 2008, was the second studio album by Swift, who has risen from a country music singer who often opened for others to a U.S. pop star in her own right. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, who in November was voted artist of the year for the sixth time at the American Music Awards, also told her millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram about the new album.

She included a peek at the cover, a sepia photograph of her upper body, eyes closed and quickly turning her head so that her blond hair streams out behind her. "It has 26 songs, including 6 never before released from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight," @taylorswift13 said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws , says "only 4 people running this country -- 'Hum do, Hamare do'"

Stepping up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage countrys food security system as also break the spine of farmers and that the coun...

Decision to scrap one-year LL.M course will not be implemented this year, told BCI to SC

The Bar Council of India BCI on Thursday told the Supreme Court that its decision to scrap the one-year LL.M programme and derecognise foreign LL.M will be brought into force only from the academic year 2022-23. A Bench of Chief Justice of ...

Official apologizes to woman hit by rubber bullet in protest

A Florida woman who was shot in the face by a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last year has received an apology from a city official.Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen reached out to LaToya Ratlieff on Wednesd...

Nine new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally now 25,419

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,419, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, according to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021