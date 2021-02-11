Left Menu

Elisabeth Moss joins cast of Barry Levinson's film on making of 'The Godfather'

American actor and producer Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of Barry Levinson's film about the making of the Hollywood classic 'The Godfather'. Moss will play Eleanor Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola's wife.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:20 IST
Elisabeth Moss. Image Credit: ANI

American actor and producer Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of Barry Levinson's film about the making of the Hollywood classic 'The Godfather'. Moss will play Eleanor Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola's wife. According to Deadline, the new film will be based on a blacklist screenplay by Andrew Farotte that's been re-developed with Levinson, who will direct and produce the movie.

The two-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner will join the previously announced cast which includes names like Oscar Isaac (Francis Ford Coppola) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Robert Evans). 'The Godfather' which released in 1972, later went on to become a huge box office success for Paramount and is widely considered one of the best movies of all time.

Moss has recently starred in the critically acclaimed films 'The Invisible Man' and 'Shirley'. As per Deadline, she is currently in production on Season 4 of 'The Handmaid's Tale', where she will also be making her directorial debut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

