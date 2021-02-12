Left Menu

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled 'Kibi Dango', spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Updated: 12-02-2021 12:09 IST
One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14
One Piece Chapter 1004 will focus on the characters down the roof as speculated, and things will be cleared in the upcoming chapter. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The manga enthusiasts are quite excited as they are just a few hours behind the original release of One Piece Chapter 1004. The spoilers, summary and raw manga are leaked on the web world.

One Piece Chapter 1004 will focus on the characters down the roof as speculated, and things will be cleared in the upcoming chapter. It (The imminent chapter) will continue to portray the ongoing action in Onigashima island.

The next Chapter 1004 of One Piece will contain Tama's arrival at Onigashima island. The manga lovers will be excited to see a shocking revelation about the nine Red Scabbards. One Piece manga has transitioned into other fights, and we get to see how events are developing on the lower levels of the Onigashima mansion. The previous chapter hinted at the hybrid form of Kaido, but fans only saw his silhouette. Thus, it is likely that we will not see it anytime soon as the manga has already transitioned, Otakukart noted.

One Piece Chapter 1004 has got the title 'Kibi Dango'. The spoilers of upcoming chapter refer to the food balls that Otama creates with her devil fruit powers which let her control all kinds of animals. According to BlockToro, Usopp and Otama use the Kibi Dango against the headliners and gifters who wants to change sides but were forced by the SMILE devil fruits.

Here're the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1004:

The chapter starts by showing the headliner Speed. Tama traveled to Onigashima on Speed's ship.

The headliners and the gifters appeared eating Kibi Dango's so that they can become allies.

Franky's fight with Sasaki continues.

Nami uses the 'Thunderlance Tempo' fighting Ulti.

Usopp appears shooting Kibi Dangos at enemies.

Black Maria tells Sanji something about Nico Robin.

Boa Huang uses her skills to locate the Red Scabbards.

King Orders Black Maria to kill the Red Scabbards.

Someone helps the red scabbards where they are, so instead of nine people, there are now ten people. So, the 10th person is helping them.

One Piece Chapter 1004 spoilers reveal that Bao Huang has found the Red Scabbards with her powers. King then orders Black Maria to end the lives of the Red Scabbards, BlockToro noted.

The original release of One Piece Chapter 1004 will take place on Sunday, February 14, 2021. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

