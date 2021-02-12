James Bond’s No Time to Die postponed again till Oct 2021, what we know so far

The release of the James Bond's movie No Time to Die has been delayed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The premiere date is postponed to October this year.

This is the third time No Time to Die has been delayed. Earlier the delay took place for multiple times due to Danny Boyle's departure. He was originally attached to direct and co-write the screenplay with John Hodge. But both left due to creative differences in August 2018.

Here's the preview of No Time to Die movie – Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. He is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev has been abducted, Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the deaths of millions.

The development to create No Time to Die started in early 2016. The screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were approached to write the script in March 2017. Yann Demange, David Mackenzie, and Denis Villeneuve were courted to direct the movie in July 2017.

No Time to Die entered production under the working title of 'Bond 25'. The movie title 'No Time to Die' was announced on 20 August 2019. One of the producers, Barbara Broccoli opined "We were struggling to find a title. We wanted a title that wouldn't give away anything but would be understandable, and after you see the movie, have a deeper resonance, because that's often what Fleming titles are all about."

Earlier Sunday Times reported that Danny Boyle, Steve McQueen and other British filmmakers wrote to the UK Government for financial support to ensure the future of the cinema. The letter was addressed to Rishi Sunak the chancellor.

"Without them, the future of the entire UK film industry would look extremely precarious," the letter mentions.

"We recognize the support that the government has already been able to provide," the letter states.

"But we fear that this will not be enough, with the challenges being most acute for those larger cinema operators who have not been able to access any tailored funding… UK cinema stands on the edge of an abyss," the letter cites.

"We urgently need targeted funding support to ensure that future generations can enjoy the magic of cinema," the letter concludes.

No Time to Die has been delayed multiple times. The current release date is October 8, 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

