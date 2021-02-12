How far Joker 2’s development reached? Joaquin Phoenix received $50mn offer from Warner

Produced by Todd Phillips, 2019's movie Joker became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year. Devdiscourse earlier said that USD 50 million was offered to Joaquin Phoenix to return for Joker 2 and 3.

Although there is no official declaration still Warner Bros. is hopeful that Joker 2 and Joker 3 could be launch in 2022 and 2024 respectively. The franchise lovers are still looking forward to the renewal announcement and developments of Joker 2.

Before the release of Joker in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips decided to have more sequels if the first movie emerged successful. After seeing the box office performance of Joker, the producer decided to return with Joker 2 if Joaquin Phoenix is interested.

Later Todd Phillips stated "the movie's not set up to have a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that's it." But we should not put down our trust as Joaquin Phoenix spoke to the TV journalist Peter Travers "I can't stop thinking about it [Joker 2] ... if there's something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting."

Daily Mirror newspaper reported that Joaquin Phoenix is to finalize the offering of USD 50 million contract to play for Joker 2 and Joker 3. The source also reported that the scripts for both the sequels are already written and Joaquin Phoenix is ready to play his role, Arthur Fleck or Joker.

"It's still being negotiated but the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very engaged with it," said an insider.

The insider from Joker 2 production also said, "They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It's all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far."

However, currently, there is no confirmed news on the making of Joker 2 and Joker 3.

