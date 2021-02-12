Left Menu

But in order to understand what happened to their friend, they must first confront what's happened to them.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:10 IST
Singer Halsey to star in HBO Max show 'The Players Table'
Halsey, Image source: Instagram Image Credit: ANI

Singer Halsey will make her TV acting debut with upcoming HBO Max show ''The Players Table''.

Based on Jessica Goodman's bestselling debut novel ''They Wish They Were Us'', the show will feature the 26-year-old singer opposite ''Euphoria'' star Sydney Sweeney, reported Deadline.

Annabelle Attanasio will write and direct the project, which will be a co-production between HBO Max and Endeavor Content.

The show is set in the affluent town of Gold Coast, Long Island, a community sustained by lies, complicity, and absolute moral decay.

The story follows two young women (Halsey and Sweeney) who come of age as they unravel the mystery of a classmate's murder. But in order to understand what happened to their friend, they must first confront what's happened to them.

Attanasio will also serve as executive producer alongside Goodman and Dre Ryan. Halsey will co-executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

