HBO Max announces new comedy series from Issa Rae

HBO Max has handed an eight-episode order to a new half-hour series from actor-writer Issa Rae.

The ''Insecure'' star will write the pilot episode of the show, tentatively titled ''Rap Sh*t'', with Syreeta Singleton serving as showrunner, HBO Max said in a statement.

The comedy series will follow two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. Rae and Singleton will executive produce the project alongside Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls will serve as co-executive producers along with Kevin ''Coach K'' Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae.

The new show comes just after HBO announced that the upcoming fifth season of ''Insecure'' would be its last.

The series, created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, started in 2016. Its fourth season dropped on HBO in April 2020.

In the series, Rae stars as Issa Dee, who together with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji), navigates the single experience in Los Angeles; their peers sometimes feel intimidated by their success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)