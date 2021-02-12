Left Menu

Singer fined by German court for son''s stage performance

During this performance, the child William stood for at least 30 minutes on the stage where he played along, sang along and interpreted his own song, the court said, according to the dpa news agency.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:53 IST
Singer fined by German court for son''s stage performance

A Bavarian court found a folk singer guilty Friday of violating Germany's strict child labor laws for having his 4-year-old son perform on stage with him during an evening concert.

Angelo Kelly, 39, was fined 3000 euros ($3,600) by the Hassfurt administrative court for the 2019 appearance at an open air summer concert with his son William, who sang “What a Wonderful World.'' The boy is the youngest of Kelly's five children. “During this performance, the child William stood for at least 30 minutes on the stage where he played along, sang along and interpreted his own song,'' the court said, according to the dpa news agency. “This is is considered work by the Youth Labor Protection Act.” Kelly, who is popular in Germany, said on his Facebook page that he would appeal the verdict.

“As a father, the well-being of my children is the most important thing for me,” he wrote. “William was and is never obliged to appear with us at our shows. If he did it, it was because he wanted to.” Children ages 3 to 6 can take part in musical performances under German law for up to two hours a day, but only with official approval of an exception and only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., dpa reported. William, who is now 5, appeared on stage until 8:20 p.m., according to authorities.

Kelly's attorney, Julian Ackermann, blasted the ruling, saying that interpreting a “brief appearance on the stage in the presence of one's mother and siblings at a concert given by one's own father” as child labor was legally wrong and “far removed from the facts.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...

Djokovic says he has torn muscle after Australian Open win

Novak Djokovics bid for a ninth Australian Open championship was thrown into doubt after he took a fall during a five-set victory in the third round and said he tore a muscle.The No. 1-ranked Djokovic said he might not be able to play his n...

Optical component maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Optical component maker II-VI Inc said on Friday it has offered to buy laser maker Coherent for about 6.4 billion, entering a bidding war with Lumentum Holdings and MKS Instruments for a larger share of the fast-growing laser market.II-VIs ...

French authority recommends single COVID-19 shot for those previously infected

French health authority Haute Autorite de Sante recommended on Friday that only a single shot of COVID-19 vaccine should be administered to people who had been previously infected.The HAS said in a statement that people previously infected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021