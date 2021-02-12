Left Menu

Adam Wingard to helm 'Face/Off' remake

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard is all set to helm the remake of the 1997 hit thriller 'Face/Off' for Paramount Pictures.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:17 IST
Adam Wingard. Image Credit: ANI

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard is all set to helm the remake of the 1997 hit thriller 'Face/Off' for Paramount Pictures. As per Variety, Wingard, whose filmmaking credits include movies such as 'Death Note' and 'The Guest', will helm the movie from a script he penned with longtime collaborator Simon Barrett.

The duo has previously worked for 2016 found footage horror film 'Blair Witch', the 2014 thriller 'The Guest' and the 2010 horror 'A Horrible Way to Die'. Neal Moritz will produce the upcoming remake for Paramount, and David Permut will executive produce. The upcoming remake is expected to have a brand new cast.

The original 'Face/Off,' an action thriller, was directed by John Woo and starred John Travolta and Nicolas Cage as an FBI special agent and a terrorist, respectively. The two arch-enemies assume each other's identity by, as the title suggests, switching faces. Travolta's FBI agent Sean Archer tracks down Castor Troy (Cage), but Troy is severely injured in a plane crash. Archer then undergoes surgery to replace his face with Troy's in order to go undercover as a criminal.

The original cast also included Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola, Gina Gershon, Dominque Swain, Nick Cassavetes, Harve Presnell, Colm Feore, John Carroll Lynch, among others. 'Face/Off' earned USD 245 million at the global box office and was the 11th highest-grossing film of 1997. It was also nominated for sound effects editing at the Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Wingard's upcoming movie 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' will release on HBO Max and in select theatres simultaneously on March 31, after being delayed several times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

