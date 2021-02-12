Left Menu

Meghan Markle wins privacy case against UK tabloid

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has won a legal case against the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:22 IST
Meghan Markle wins privacy case against UK tabloid
Meghan Markle. Image Credit: ANI

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has won a legal case against the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. According to E! News, on Thursday (local time), a High Court judge granted the Duchess of Sussex "summary judgment" in her claim for misuse of private information against the company, Associated Newspapers, over the publication of the 2018 letter in its outlet The Mail. He wrote that she "had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the Letter would remain private. The Mail Articles interfered with that reasonable expectation."

The duchess said in a statement, "After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices." She further added, "These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and The Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they've been going on for far too long without consequence. For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

Meghan had sued Associated Newspapers, back in 2019 after its Mail on Sunday newspaper and MailOnline website published extracts of a five-page, handwritten letter that she had sent to her estranged father a year earlier, shortly after her and Prince Harry's royal wedding, which Thomas did not attend owing to illness. As per E! News, this win marked the biggest legal victory against the press for Meghan and Harry, who stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family last spring. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Andhra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh.At least four people died and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near ...

Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.Llistosella, whose app...

Warsaw filmgoers, skiers rejoice as restrictions lift

For Krzysztof Bielecki, Friday was a day at the movies, as he took full advantage of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Poland that has let him enjoy his favourite hobby once more. Hotels, cinemas, and theatres reopened at a maximum...

Maha BJP MLC's booked for bid to unveil Ahilya Devi statue

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkarsattempt to unveil the statue of Ahilya Devi Holkar in PunesJejuri town on Friday ahead of a formal event was foiled byPune rural police which later in the evening booked him and 60supporters, an official said.A Je...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021