Delhi Embraces New Pollution Norms Amid Compliance Drive

Since the enforcement of BS-VI compliance and mandatory PUC certificates, Delhi commuters are more aware, bringing documents voluntarily. Despite improved compliance, some fuel stations aren't enforcing checks strictly. Traffic police are actively patrolling borders, using smart tech for verification, causing some motorists to evade checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:21 IST
Delhi Embraces New Pollution Norms Amid Compliance Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the enforcement of crucial BS-VI compliance norms and the requirement for drivers to have pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates at fuel stations and Delhi's borders, there is a noticeable increase in awareness among commuters. Many are voluntarily showing the necessary certificates before refueling, marking a positive trend.

Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association, remarked that despite fewer sales in some areas, the compliance level had notably improved, with customers proactively presenting their PUC certifications. However, enforcement remains inconsistent, with some stations not checking for certificates rigorously.

To ensure adherence, Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts at strategic city entry points utilizing smart number plate recognition technology to verify compliance. Although some drivers try to dodge checks, significant efforts are in place to ensure comprehensive enforcement of pollution norms, as authorities strive to manage traffic flow without major disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

