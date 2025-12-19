Delhi Embraces New Pollution Norms Amid Compliance Drive

A day after the enforcement of crucial BS-VI compliance norms and the requirement for drivers to have pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates at fuel stations and Delhi's borders, there is a noticeable increase in awareness among commuters. Many are voluntarily showing the necessary certificates before refueling, marking a positive trend.

Nischal Singhania, president of the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association, remarked that despite fewer sales in some areas, the compliance level had notably improved, with customers proactively presenting their PUC certifications. However, enforcement remains inconsistent, with some stations not checking for certificates rigorously.

To ensure adherence, Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts at strategic city entry points utilizing smart number plate recognition technology to verify compliance. Although some drivers try to dodge checks, significant efforts are in place to ensure comprehensive enforcement of pollution norms, as authorities strive to manage traffic flow without major disruption.

