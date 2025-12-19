Putin Asserts Russian Military Momentum in Ukraine Conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed progress in the Ukraine conflict, asserting his military's advance and strategic control. During his year-end conference, he reaffirmed Moscow's readiness for peace talks, contingent upon recognizing Russian territorial claims. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by the U.S. face challenges amid divergent demands from Moscow and Kyiv.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in his military's progress during his annual news conference on Friday, emphasizing that Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine.
Putin, highlighting Moscow's strategic initiative, suggested further advances before the year's end, amidst slow but steady progress over recent months.
In his public address, broadcasted live across Russia, Putin presented a strong stance on territorial demands and reiterated his openness to peace talks, albeit with significant conditions that current diplomatic efforts struggle to reconcile.
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Russian military
- Moscow
- peace talks
- Kremlin
- territorial claims
- diplomacy
- US
- conflict