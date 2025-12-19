IBM's 2030 Vision: Empowering 5 Million Indian Learners with Frontier Tech Skills
IBM has pledged to train 5 million learners in India in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing by 2030. Through its 'IBM SkillsBuild' program, IBM aims to enhance access to advanced digital skills, partnering with educational institutions and the AICTE to support India's workforce development.
In a major push for skill development in India, American tech giant IBM has announced an ambitious plan to educate 5 million individuals in the country in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing, by the year 2030.
The initiative, part of IBM's broader 'SkillsBuild' program, is designed to create a future-ready workforce with enhanced employability. It focuses on expanding educational outreach across schools, universities, and vocational training centers in collaboration with the AICTE.
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna emphasized India's potential to lead in AI and quantum technologies, highlighting the program's role in democratizing access to high-level skills crucial for economic growth, scientific advancement, and social transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
