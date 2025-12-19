IBM's 2030 Vision: Empowering 5 Million Indian Learners with Frontier Tech Skills

In a major push for skill development in India, American tech giant IBM has announced an ambitious plan to educate 5 million individuals in the country in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing, by the year 2030.

The initiative, part of IBM's broader 'SkillsBuild' program, is designed to create a future-ready workforce with enhanced employability. It focuses on expanding educational outreach across schools, universities, and vocational training centers in collaboration with the AICTE.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna emphasized India's potential to lead in AI and quantum technologies, highlighting the program's role in democratizing access to high-level skills crucial for economic growth, scientific advancement, and social transformation.

