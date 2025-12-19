Kota's Air Quality Woes: Calls for Monitoring and Action Intensify
Kota's air quality remains poor, largely due to the burning of electronic waste and other pollutants. Despite calls for action and enhanced monitoring, enforcement remains weak amid rising AQI levels. Experts and residents urge targeted monitoring in high-pollution areas and increased preventive measures during winter.
In Kota, air quality has deteriorated to concerning levels, as the city grapples with persistent pollution challenges. Residents highlight gaps in monitoring and enforcement amidst unchecked emissions, notably from electronic waste burning and outdated appliances outside scrap shops.
Pollution tends to peak post-Diwali and during winter, with hotspots like Vishal Market facing 'poor' air quality. Despite reports to authorities and calls for action, enforcement measures remain insufficient. Monitoring stations are criticized for being placed in less congested areas, missing major pollution points.
The health impact is evident, with medical facilities noting a rise in respiratory cases during winter. As experts advocate for better monitoring in densely populated regions, residents continue to push for stricter regulations and preventive actions to combat the city's air quality crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
