COVID-19 takes zing out of Goa carnival parade

Less number of colourful floats,slender crowd against the traditional gathering of lakhs andlow enthusiasm marked the annual Goa Carnival float paradeheld here on Saturday, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade was led by the float of State TourismDepartment carrying the mythological character King Momo.

Only 12 floats, as against the usual number of 30 to40 floats, participated in the parade led by the float ofstate Tourism department which was taken out on D B BandodkarRoad.

The procession was flagged off by state TourismMinister Manohar Ajgaonkar in the presence of dignitariesincluding Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar.

The parade culminated at the Goa Kala Academy aftercovering a distance of 3 kms.

While some floats displayed traditional Goan cultureand verve, many others gave the massage of conserving theenvironment.

In view of the pandemic, the state Tourism departmenthad curtailed the number of the float parades to two fromseven this year. The second parade would be held at Margaocity on Sunday.

The Goa carnival parade usually begins on Fat Saturdayevening every year with a procession headed by King Momo.

Traditionally, balloons, horse-drawn carriages,decorated bullock carts and elaborate floats mark the carnivalparade.

Participation of dancing troupes, revellers wearingmasks and costumes, live music, food and drinking etc are someof the festivities associated with this parade.

Goa's cumulative COVID-19 caseload stands at 52,831 ason Saturday, with 584 active cases, as per the stategovernment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)