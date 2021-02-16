Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic and more

Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic and moreReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Robots at reception: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic
Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg's wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah and Ariel. For the three concierges couldn't breathe germs on you even if they wanted to: they're robots.
