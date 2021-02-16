Emma Thompson is a warm, generous co-star: Shabana Azmi
PTI | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:13 IST
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said collaborating with Hollywood star Emma Thompson on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's ''What's Love Got To Do With It?'' was a ''wonderful'' experience. Azmi, 70, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film, praised the Academy Award winner for being a ''generous'' co-star.
''It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together,'' she posted alongside a photograph of her and Thompson, 61.
Billed as a cross-cultural romantic-comedy, ''What's Love Got To Do With It?'' is set between London and South Asia.
The film marks Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama ''Elizabeth: The Golden Age''.
The project is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Azmi since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama ''Masoom'' . ''What's Love Got To Do With It?'' also stars Lily James of ''Baby Driver'' fame and ''Star Trek: Discovery'' actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.
