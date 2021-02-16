New pages uploaded to boost Mumbai zoo's social media presence

Several new pages dedicated toMumbai's renowned Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Garden and Zoo,popularly known as Byculla zoo, were uploaded on social mediaplatforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube at afunction on Tuesday, an official said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said thenew social media pages, under the common banner of 'MumbaiZoo', were inaugurated by Mayor Kishori Pednekar in the 3Dtheatre in the zoo with the aim of effectively disseminatinginformation to citizens.

Pednekar said the pages contain information on floraand fauna of the zoo, as well as their scientific importanceand spiritual significance.

A civic official said the information about the zoowas earlier contained in the social media pages of BMC, but itwas not getting the required attention.

He said various programmes have been planned in viewof the zoo completing 160 years and several activities will belive streamed as well.

