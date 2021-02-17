Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic; Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo and more
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Robots at reception: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic
Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg's wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah and Ariel. For the three concierges couldn't breathe germs on you even if they wanted to: they're robots.
Spanish chess board sales soar after 'Queen's Gambit' cameo
A Spanish chess board maker discovered by chance that its products played a cameo role in hit Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" , and its sales have since soared. "One day I came into work and a colleague, Miguel, told me that Netflix had released a new series 'The Queen's Gambit' and some Rechapados Ferrer boards appeared in the trailer," said David Ferrer, 30, who runs Rechapados Ferrer.
