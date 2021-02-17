Reliance Entertainment partners with director Ribhu Dasgupta for joint venture to produce films

Left Menu

Reliance Entertainment on Wednesday announced that the company has joined hands with filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta, known for the Netflix series Bard of Blood, to form Film Hangar, a joint venture to produce movies.

Reliance Entertainment on Wednesday announced that the company has joined hands with filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta, known for the Netflix series ''Bard of Blood'', to form Film Hangar, a joint venture to produce movies. Dasgupta has earlier helmed megastar Amitabh Bachchan-starrer TV series ''Yudh'' and ''TE3N'', also featuring Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The first film under Film Hangar is Dasgupta's upcoming directorial, ''The Girl on the Train''.

An adaptation of the 2015 best-selling novel of the same name by Paula Hawkins, the thriller stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

Dasgupta said the intent of this joint venture is to make films that are rich in content and high on entertainment. ''We aim to blur the lines between 'massy' and 'classy' content because filmmaking is an art that defies boundaries, definitions and labels,'' the director said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, credited Dasgupta for having a ''unique sensibility'' as a filmmaker.

With Film Hangar, Sarkar said, the team wishes to break the ''clutter'' with engaging content. ''At Reliance Entertainment, we believe that filmmakers who keep us on the edge of the seat should be in the driving seat when it comes to content and our new joint venture is a testament of this belief,'' the senior executive said in a statement.

''The Girl on The Train'' is slated to be released on Netflix on February 26.

