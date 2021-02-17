Yash Dasgupta, several Tolly actors join BJP

Left Menu

Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021
Bengali film actor Yash Dasgupta Wednesday joined BJP along with several other actors of the industry here.

Dasgupta was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJPnational general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy.

The BJP has always given opportunities to the youth.

All of us have to work for a change for the better, he said.

Dasgupta is considered to be a close friend of TMC MP and fellow actor Nusrat Jahan.

