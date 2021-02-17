Yash Dasgupta, several Tolly actors join BJP

Yash Dasgupta, several Tolly actors join BJPPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:34 IST
Bengali film actor Yash Dasgupta Wednesday joined BJP along with several other actors of the industry here.
Dasgupta was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJPnational general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy.
The BJP has always given opportunities to the youth.
All of us have to work for a change for the better, he said.
Dasgupta is considered to be a close friend of TMC MP and fellow actor Nusrat Jahan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law joins TMC
Several Bengali actors including Dipankar Dey join Trinamool Congress ahead of state Assembly polls
Bengali film 'Avijatrik' to compete for $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at Miami Film Festival
Mukul Roy writes to Amit Shah highlighting problems of para-teachers in West Bengal