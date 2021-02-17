Photographer of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveals tale behind their pregnancy announcement

Revealing the tale behind the pregnancy announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the official photographer of the royal couple in an interview shared the symbolism behind the beautiful photo on Wednesday. According to E! News, the royal couple has a deeper meaning behind their pregnancy announcement and their photographer revealed the same in a recent interview.

Following the news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting their second child, photographer Misan Harriman, who is also a longtime friend of the couple spoke to Good Morning America and shared that the monochromatic snap was captured by him from London while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in California. The monochromatic picture features the expectant mother resting her head in the lap of her husband Prince Harry.

E! News reported that Misan explained, "You don't even see the image, you feel it. They are lost in each other. And the tree in the background and just life growing around them is incredibly powerful and symbolic." He further explained that the picture symbolizes 'fortitude, hope, and love', particularly for women who had experienced miscarriage. "This should give them the strength to know there's light in that dark place. It really means a lot," he added.

The photographer also revealed how he was able to capture the beautiful photo from being miles away, "In the age of COVID, it's impossible obviously for me to be there to shoot it, so technology came to rescue. I was able to remotely take over the iPad and they could hear my voice and it was conversational and the rest really is history." Misan also hopped to Twitter and shared the picture with a heartwarming note that reads, "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. (ANI)

