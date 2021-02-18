Left Menu

Soccer-Rashford talks up social media benefits despite criticism on platforms

"I knew what I was stepping into but the campaign is much bigger than the effect it will have on me, I'm willing to take a bit of aggression from wherever it comes from," he said. "I understood someone in my shoes was a target anyway, and whether I'm doing good or bad things people have opinions of me before they've spoken to me or met me.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:55 IST
Soccer-Rashford talks up social media benefits despite criticism on platforms
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Marcus Rashford has highlighted the positive role social media has had in his fight to feed vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic and sees some of the criticism he gets on the platforms as a price worth paying to further his campaign. The Manchester United and England forward started a campaign for food vouchers while British schools were shut last year and his social media posts helped force the government into making a policy U-turn and extending vouchers during school holidays.

"Instagram and Twitter have given me the opportunity to voice my opinion and raise awareness, connect more with families and gain understanding," Rashford told the Financial Times' Business of Football summit on Wednesday. Rashford is one of several Premier League footballers to be targeted with online racist abuse recently and he has spoken out about it.

Football's governing bodies have urged platforms such as Facebook to act, but Rashford said people should not forget the benefits of social media. "It's a big positive to be able to make change," he said.

"There's a lot of negative things on social media, people like to highlight that but when it's used for right reasons it should be highlighted too." Rashford revealed last year that his family often struggled to make ends meet when he was growing up and had to rely on the support of school and friends to ensure he was properly fed.

His campaign led to him being criticised by some Conservative party lawmakers for seeking to "nationalise children" and Rashford has also been accused of meddling in politics. "I knew what I was stepping into but the campaign is much bigger than the effect it will have on me, I'm willing to take a bit of aggression from wherever it comes from," he said.

"I understood someone in my shoes was a target anyway, and whether I'm doing good or bad things people have opinions of me before they've spoken to me or met me. It's something I've come to terms with, it's part of my life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'

The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwandas 1994 genoci...

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta backs struggling Willian to come good

Criticism of Arsenal midfielder Willian after a few sub-par performances was not unfair but the Brazilian will soon return to top form, his manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Willian, 32, arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea last ye...

UPDATE 3-'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the countrys second-largest state and the surrounding regio...

U.S. says threat posed by North Korea cyber activity part of policy review

North Koreas malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and its allies and will be included in an ongoing review of U.S. policy toward the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.North Korea poses a signif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021