Left Menu

Longtime publishing editor Genevieve Young dead at 89

She was one of the first women in an editorial position in the publishing industry and she was with my uncle Gordon Parks at a time there were not that many interracial couples. Known to her friends as Gene, Young started in publishing in 1952, soon after graduating from Wellesley College.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:33 IST
Longtime publishing editor Genevieve Young dead at 89

Genevieve Young was a publishing editor with a long and diverse legacy. She entered the business in the early 1950s, when there were few female editors and even fewer Asians. She worked with authors ranging from Herman Wouk to Betty Rollin and played a key role in the writing of Erich Segal's “Love Story,” the novelisation of the Oscar-winning movie of the same name that is currently marking its 50th anniversary. She also edited the groundbreaking photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks, married him in the 1970s and later helped oversee his estate. Young's name was known to many in the industry and beyond. But her death received little initial attention. She was 89 when she died at her home in Manhattan on February 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Beyond publishing a paid notice in The New York Times, the family says it had trouble finding anyone to report on her death because of the quickly spreading coronavirus. Plans for a memorial tribute, originally scheduled for last spring, remain on hold.

“She was a pioneer, and not just in her working life,” says her nephew, Douglas Hsieh. “She was one of the first women in an editorial position in the publishing industry and she was with my uncle Gordon (Parks) at a time there were not that many interracial couples.” Known to her friends as “Gene,” Young started in publishing in 1952, soon after graduating from Wellesley College. She rose from being “Stenographer No. 2” at Harper & Brothers (now HarperCollins) to editorial director of Bantam Books. Her notable projects included Nancy Milford's acclaimed biography of Zelda Fitzgerald, Stephen Birmingham's popular social history “Our Crowd” and the novelization of “Love Story.” Segal's 1970 melodrama inverted the usual formula for books and movies: It wasn't a film based on a novel, but a novel based on a movie at the time in production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Have power to relax sports code provisions for granting recognition to NSFs: Centre to HC

The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has the executive powers to relax the provisions of the Sports Code, with regard to grant of recognition to national sports federations NSFs in light of the needs and dynamic circumst...

Cong targets UP govt over death of 2 teenage girls in Unnao

The Congress on Thursday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women safety after two teenage girls were found dead in a field in Unnao, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Congress leader Rahul Gand...

Unnao: Police register murder case, no apparent injury marks on girls found dead

Police on Thursday registered a case of murder into the deaths of two teenage girls whose bodies were found in a field here even as a post-mortem revealed no injury marks.A third girl, who is on ventilator support at a Kanpur hospital, is b...

Militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said.They identified the arrested militant as Wilayat Khan, a resident of Wampora area of the district.Security forces launched a cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021