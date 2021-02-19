Left Menu

Suriya tests negative for COVID-19, says filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian

South star Suriya has tested negative for COVID-19, almost two weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease, his close associate filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian said on Friday.The 45-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus on February 7.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:16 IST
Suriya tests negative for COVID-19, says filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian
Tamil Nadu actor Suriya. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

South star Suriya has tested negative for COVID-19, almost two weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease, his close associate filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian said on Friday.

The 45-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus on February 7. The ''Soorarai Pottru'' star returned home on February 11 after receiving treatment at a hospital here.

Pandian shared the news of Suriya's recovery from coronavirus in a post on Twitter.

''Anna tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl,'' the filmmaker wrote.

Following his diagnosis, Suriya had urged his fans to take precautions amid the pandemic.

''We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us,'' he had said in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

The actor will next be seen in ''Vaadivasal'', directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany commemorates victims of racist shooting, 1 year on

Top officials, religious leaders and soccer stars are commemorating the victims of a racist attack in the German town of Hanau, one year after the gunman shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds before killing his mother and then hi...

Anushka has been a pillar of strength for me, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli said that his wife, Anushka Sharma, has been a pillar of strength for him, and they both have detailed conversations on how to tackle negativity. From a mental point of view, I have a lot of conversations with my w...

Ayurveda economy has seen up to 90 pc growth post-COVID: Harsh Vardhan

The Ayurveda economy has witnessed up to 90 per cent growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, as Ayurveda has gained global acceptance, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.The sector has also witnessed a significant surge in expor...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells shares worth Rs 90 cr to fund social causes

Electrical appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries promoter and chairman emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly has sold 40 lakh shares in the company worth Rs 90 crore to fund social causes.The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard lndustries L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021