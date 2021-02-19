Suriya tests negative for COVID-19, says filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian

South star Suriya has tested negative for COVID-19, almost two weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease, his close associate filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian said on Friday.

The 45-year-old actor had tested positive for the virus on February 7. The ''Soorarai Pottru'' star returned home on February 11 after receiving treatment at a hospital here.

Pandian shared the news of Suriya's recovery from coronavirus in a post on Twitter.

''Anna tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl,'' the filmmaker wrote.

Following his diagnosis, Suriya had urged his fans to take precautions amid the pandemic.

''We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us,'' he had said in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

The actor will next be seen in ''Vaadivasal'', directed by filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

