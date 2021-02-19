Left Menu

Netflix sets animated musical 'Sulwe' based on Lupita Nyong'o book

Streaming platform Netflix will be developing an animated musical feature titled 'Sulwe' based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:40 IST
Lupita Nyong'o (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Streaming platform Netflix will be developing an animated musical feature titled 'Sulwe' based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o. As per Variety, the animated musical will be produced by Lupita, who won an Oscar for her performance in Steve McQueen's '12 Years a Slave'.

Written by Lupita and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, the book follows a young Kenyan girl named Sulwe, who wishes for her dark skin to be lighter. One night, Sulwe is visited by a shooting star sent by the Night that opens her eyes and changes her perspective. 'Sulwe' is a story about colourism, self-esteem and understanding that true beauty comes from within.

Commenting on the upcoming movie, Lupita said, "The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart. Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love." She added, "Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value. I am thrilled that the book is being adapted into an animated musical that we hope inspires children all around the world to celebrate their uniqueness."

'Sulwe' is one of many animated features in the works at Netflix, a growing list that includes Richard Linklater's 'Apollo 10 1/2 : A Space Age Adventure', Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' adaptation, Wendy Rogers' 'The Magician's Elephant', Minkyu Lee's 'The Witch Boy', an Aardman sequel to 'Chicken Run'. Earlier this year, Lupita read 'Sulwe' as part of Netflix's Bookmarks, a live-action series that features prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children's books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience. The episode with Lupita is available on Netflix and Netflix Jr. Youtube channel.

Lupita recently starred in Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele's thriller 'Us'. The actor has several projects lined up, including the spy thriller titled '355' and the Trevor Noah biopic 'Born a Crime'. She is also reprising her role as Nakia in the sequel to Disney and Marvel's superhero smash 'Black Panther'. (ANI)

