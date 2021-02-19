Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' to release in June

Left Menu

Megastar Amitabh Bachchans upcoming sports film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on June 18.The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama Fandry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:46 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film ''Jhund'', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on June 18.

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster ''Sairat'' and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama ''Fandry''. The 78-year-old veteran star took to Twitter and shared the film's poster, along with its new release date.

''COVID gave us setbacks but it's comeback time now! We're back in theatres. 'Jhund' releasing 18th June,'' Bachchan tweeted.

''Jhund'', backed by T-Series, features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''Jhund'' has been co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule alongside Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpaat Production.

Bachchan, who was last seen in ''Gulabo Sitabo'', currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure ''Brahmastra'', Ajay Devgn's ''Mayday'' and thriller ''Chehre''.

