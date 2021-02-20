Aamir Khan to shoot final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:28 IST
Poster of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been making headlines ever since it was announced and movie buffs will soon get to witness the actor's magic on screen as the film's shooting will get completed by the mid of this year. Aamir is all set to shoot the final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil between May-June, this year.

A source close to the highly-anticipated project revealed, "The team is waiting for the snow to melt so that the team can go ahead and shoot the Kargil war sequence in the month of May-June. This sequence is of great importance to the film's plot." Apart from playing the lead character in the upcoming film, Aamir is also the producer of this magnum opus project.

The source further said, "Aamir, who is known to be a perfectionist has made Laal Singh Chaddha his passion. What's more, he's even looking into the edit and backend work of the film himself. He's completely focused on the film and has decided to switch off his mobile phone until the film hits the theatres, enabling him to concentrate on the film hundred percent." 'Laal Singh Chaddha' reunites Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles in the upcoming movie.

Being touted as the most anticipated release of this year, the upcoming movie will hit the big screens on Christmas, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

