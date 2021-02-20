Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson team up for 'The Great Escaper'
British veterans Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson are set to collaborate for feature film The Great Escaper.To be directed by Oliver Parker, the movie will chronicle the story of Bernard Jordans Caine escape from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be produced by Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae.BAFTA nominee William Ivory has penned the script.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:49 IST
British veterans Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson are set to collaborate for feature film ''The Great Escaper''.
To be directed by Oliver Parker, the movie will chronicle the story of Bernard Jordan's (Caine) escape from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be produced by Robert Bernstein and Douglas Rae.
BAFTA nominee William Ivory has penned the script. The filming is scheduled to commence in June this year. ''The Great Escaper'' is an Ecosse Films production for Pathe, BBC Film and Ingenious Media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
