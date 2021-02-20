Left Menu

What are the possibilities of How to Train Your Dragon 4? Know in details!

What are the possibilities of How to Train Your Dragon 4? Know in details!
DreamWorks already confirmed that a spin-off might be possible but How to Train Your Dragon 4 is not on the card. Image Credit: Facebook / How to Train Your Dragon

With the huge success of How to Train Your Dragon 3, the enthusiasts are still thinking if they will be able to amuse with How to Train Your Dragon 4. The franchise lovers are hoping that the third movie would lead to the fourth one.

How to Train Your Dragon focusing on Toothless and Hiccup's story was a massive hit in the global box office when it was released 10 years back. It was set in the Vikings island of Berk, where lived a young Viking named Hiccup, the son of Stoick the Vast, leader of Berk. Hiccup and his friend dragon, Toothless manages the village's allied dragon population in defense of his home as leader of a flying corps of dragon riders. They together promise to maintain peace between people and dragons.

The previous How to Train Your Dragon movies were nominated and won multiple accolades and other awards including the Golden Globe Awards, the Golden Trailer Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association.

However, DreamWorks already confirmed that a spin-off might be possible but How to Train Your Dragon 4 is not on the card. DreamWorks CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg told earlier that How to Train Your Dragon is the trilogy. In addition, the third sequel The Hidden World would be the final installment of the franchise. How to Train Your Dragon 3 has wonderful endings of Hiccup and Toothless' story.

"We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way," DeBlois said earlier.

However, there was a short film, How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming, released in 2019 which was a holiday special spin-off following the third sequel. Other spin-off films in the franchise are including How to Train Your Dragon: Legends, Dragons: Race to the Edge and Dragons: Dawn of the Dragon Racers.

