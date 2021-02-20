Marilyn Manson abuse allegations under investigation

Weeks after musician Marilyn Manson was dropped by music label Loma Vista Recordings and Hollywood talent agency CAA following abuse allegations levelled against him by multiple women, Manson is being criminally investigated. As per People Magazine, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) has begun investigating claims of domestic violence involving the 52-year-old singer.

LASD said in a statement, "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry." The statement continued, "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

The investigation comes just weeks after several women including actors Evan Rachel Wood and 'Game of Thrones' star Esme Bianco, detailed allegations of abuse against the 'Rock Is Dead' singer. While the police did not mention any victims by name, they did note a two-year period during which the musician was romantically involved with Wood, his ex-fiance. However, Manson has not responded to the police statement yet.

Apart from Bianco and Wood, five other women including singer Phoebe Bridgers have also come forward with similar accounts of abuse from Manson. Wood also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella, and student Ashley Morgan. Wood had publicly accused Manson of abusing her. However, Manson denied her allegations, claiming that his intimate relationships have always been consensual.

Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010 but broke up later that year. In an Instagram post on February 1, Wood said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson responded to Wood's allegations in an Instagram post on February 2. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

In wake of the allegations against Manson, his upcoming appearances on Shudder's Creepshow and Starz' American Gods were scrapped. (ANI)

