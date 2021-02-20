Renowned poet Prabha Varma bags Kunchan Nambiar Award

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI): Renowned poet PrabhaVarma has bagged this year's Mahakavi Kunchan Nambiar Awardfor his outstanding contributions to Malayalam language andliterature.

The award comprises a purse of Rs 25,001, a citation anda plaque, jury chairman Indra Babu said here in a statement.

The honour was instituted by the Kunchan Nambiar MemorialTrust, which works to retain the legacy of the 18th centurylegendary poet-performer Nambiar.

The award would be presented to Varma, who is also themedia advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in afunction here in the first week of April, adhering to COVID-19protocols, the organisers added.

