Left Menu

Samara Weaving to headline Sony's 'Down the Rabbit Hole' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 17:07 IST
Samara Weaving to headline Sony's 'Down the Rabbit Hole' series

''Ready or Not'' star Samara Weaving will essay the role of former Playboy bunny Holly Madison in upcoming limited series ''Down the Rabbit Hole''.

Based on Madison's bestselling book of the same title, the show hails from Sony Pictures Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will look beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand to depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who entered following a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled and abused by the machine.

Madison's book, which was published by Dey Street Books in 2015, had spent multiple weeks at the top of the New York Times bestseller list.

It will be adapted by writer Marieke Hardy, who will also pen the script.

Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz of Olive Bridge Entertainment banner will executive produce alongside Peace Out Productions' Judith Verno and Madison. Weaving most recently starred in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series ''Hollywood'' and ''Bill and Ted Face the Music'', co-starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

She will next star in ''Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins'' and Hulu's limited series ''Nine Perfect Strangers''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijay Hazare: Solanki hits ton as Baroda beat Goa by five wickets

Vishnu Solankis stroke-filled century and bowlers splendid show set up Barodas five-wicket win over Goa in an Elite Group A game as they kicked off their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.Invited to bat at the ...

DMK will waive all cooperative bank loans taken by SHGs: Stalin

DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday promised to waive all loans taken from cooperative banks by women Self Help Groups SHG if the party comes to power after the coming assembly elections in the state.Addressing a large gathering of party w...

Myanmar forces use tear gas, rubber bullets on protesters

Security forces in Myanmar ratcheted up their pressure against anti-coup protesters Saturday, using water cannons, tear gas, slingshots, and rubber bullets against demonstrators and striking dockworkers in Mandalay, the nations second-large...

Register and get licence within 30 days: Delhi govt to private agencies providing domestic workers

The Delhi government on Saturday directed private placement agencies providing domestic workers to register on its e-district portal and procure licence within a month.The notice, issued by the Labour Department, said the agencies found dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021