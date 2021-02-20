One Punch Man Season 3 to focus on Saitama’s inability in defeating Garou easily

The waiting for One Punch Man Season 3 is natural for those who are the diehard fans of anime series. Unfortunately, there has been no official confirmation on the making of third season.

One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be confirmed but the anime enthusiasts are passionately waiting to get the breaking news. However, the good part is that there has been no announcement on the discontinuation of One Punch Man anime series.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time like the previous season. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. Season 1 was released in October 2015 and Season 2 in April 2019.

There is another reason for its delay. Like any other entertainment projects, its development was reportedly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, now the situation is gradually developing and fans can expect the making of third season, although there has been no official announcement on it.

The plot of One Punch Man Season 3 is yet to be revealed. However, the portrayal of a good number of heroes is possible, who will be moving into the hideout of Monsters and have some fantastic fights. The third season will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members.

The episodes of One Punch Man Season 3 are expected to be filled with actions in comparison to the previous seasons. More fighting scenes will be introduced to entertain the anime lovers across the world. The fight between Saitama and Garou is going to be interesting and reverse.

We all know Saitama and his ability to defeat his rival with a single punch. But that's not going to happen in One Punch Man Season 3. Garou will have extra powers and will be given more screen time than other opponents of Saitama. However, Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season.

Here is the cast list for One Punch Man Season 3 – Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker, Ueda Youji as Bespectacled Worker, Nobuo Tobita as Sitch, Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator, Sawashiro Yuuichi as Mumen Rider and Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes.

One Punch Man Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.