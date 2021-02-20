Left Menu

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite show during lockdown

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, on Saturday revealed her favourite shows she watched during the lockdown with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh through a quirky video for fans.

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, on Saturday revealed her favourite shows she watched during the lockdown with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh through a quirky video for fans. Taking to a video clip on Instagram, the 'queen of hearts' disclosed how she and hubby Ranveer used to discuss watching binge-worthy shows in lockdown. She also revealed how they both engaged in discourse over the selection of a show.

In the witty video, Deepika can be seen getting ready in her vanity van as she says "To tell about my favourite show, I have to find an intelligent and safe answer" with a worth-seeing expression. Replying to one of his team members sitting beside her in the vanity, Padukone also confessed that she hasn't watched all episodes of the blockbuster hit crime drama series 'Money Heist'.

As the video continues, she chuckled and told, "The Crown, the safest answer". While concluding the video, she can also be seen confessing about 'Scooby Doo' as her favourite show.

Alongside the video clip that accumulated more than four lakh views within an hour of being posted, she noted: "Show suggestions please... ". Scores of fans of the 'Padmaavat' star chimed into the comments section and dropped suggestions of binge-worthy shows for Deepika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone announced her upcoming action flick with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan titled 'Fighter'. Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi and in the upcoming sports flick '83' with her husband. She also has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', an Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' in the pipeline. (ANI)

