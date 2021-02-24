Jon Hamm, Tina Fey to lead John Slattery's 'Maggie Moore(s)'

''Mad Men'' alum Jon Hamm and Tina Fey will feature in actor John Slattery's upcoming directorial ''Maggie Moore(s)''.

The dark comedy reunites Hamm with Fey after they featured together in popular series ''30 Rock''.

Penned by Paul Bernbaum, the movie takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.

In addition to directing the movie, Slattery will also produce the project along with Cary Woods, reported Deadline.

Vincent Newman, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi will serve as executive producers. Slattery, known for movies such as ''Captain America: Civil War'' and ''Spotlight'', made his feature directorial debut with 2014 crime film ''God's Pocket'', starring John Turturro, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, Christina Hendricks and Richard Jenkins.

Hamm will next feature in Tom Cruise-starrer ''Top Gun: Maverick'', while Fey is currently gearing up to host Golden Globes on February 28 with Amy Poehler.

