PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:12 IST
Judy Greer joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney Plus

Disney Plus' upcoming sequel to musical romance drama ''Stargirl'' has added actor Judy Greer to its cast.

Grace VanderWaal, who played the titular role in the movie, will return for the sequel along with director Julia Hart, reported Deadline. Greer, known for movies like ''What Women Want'', ''27 Dresses'', ''Ant-Man'' and ''Jurassic World'', will play the role of Ana.

''Stargirl'', which premiered on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, explored the themes of tense emotions, non-conformity and self-expression of teenagers in high school, and the exuberance of first love.

Adapted from the best-selling book of the same name by Jerry Spinelli, the movie followed a boy living in Mica, Arizona, who wishes nothing more than an anonymous existence but whose life is turned upside down when he meets and falls for an unusual and colourful girl named Stargirl.

In the sequel, VanderWaal is joined by actor Elijah Richardson, who will be playing the romantic lead.

Composer-musician Michael Penn will write and perform original music for the film.

Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman will produce alongside Jordan Horowitz of Original Headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

