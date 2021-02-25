Left Menu

Sherlock Holmes 3 should be ‘best of the series,’ says Robert Downey Jr.

Updated: 25-02-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:20 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3 should be ‘best of the series,’ says Robert Downey Jr.
The audience praised the brilliant chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. (Sherlock Holmes) and Jude Law (Dr. John Watson). Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

The imminent action mystery film Sherlock Holmes 3 is 'on the back burner', the film developer Dexter Fletcher said. Since Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows was premiered in December 2011, the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the third movie.

The upcoming film is facing the Covid-19 pandemic 'issues', and it seems the mystery lovers have to wait long for Sherlock Holmes 3.

Dexter Fletcher stated, "Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen."

When Digital Spy spoke to Dexter Fletcher about Sherlock Holmes 3, he stated "They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all [have]: How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world?"

Sherlock Holmes 2 accumulated positive reviews from the critics. It was a commercial hit with a worldwide gross of over USD 545 million. It was the 12th highest-grossing film of 2011 globally. According to IMDB, Sherlock Holmes 3 is currently under the pre-production stage.

The audience praised the brilliant chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. (Sherlock Holmes) and Jude Law (Dr. John Watson). Without them, there wouldn't be a Sherlock Holmes series. Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are both coming back in the third movie.

It is not yet confirmed if Kelly Reilly (Watson's wife Mary), Stephen Fry (Sherlock's brother Mycroft), or Eddie Marsan (Inspector Lestrade) is returning to Sherlock Holmes 3.

Robert Downey Jr. said about the untitled third movie that they "want it to be the best of the series, so that's a pretty tall order."

Fans would be happy to learn that Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey announced their plans to expand the film series. Currently, they are working on the installments including additional films, spin-off films, TV series for HBO MAX, and other streaming services.

We have to wait until Sherlock Holmes 3 starts its filming. The highly anticipated movie is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Indiana Jones 5 to be set in 1960s era, tweets James Mangold

