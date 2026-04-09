Game Changers: Women's Sports Revenue to Skyrocket
Women's sports revenues are projected to reach over $3 billion in 2026, a major growth from $2.4 billion in 2025. Deloitte's report highlights a 340% increase over four years due to increased investments. Soccer and basketball lead the way, with North America generating most revenue.
Global women's sports revenues are set to surpass $3 billion by 2026, marking a notable rise from the $2.4 billion recorded in 2025, as per Deloitte's recent report.
The analysis highlights a 340% surge in revenues over the last four years, driven by increasing investments within the women's sports ecosystem. This growth trajectory is reshaping the landscape, with heightened expectations from fans, athletes, and stakeholders.
Alicia Hatch, Deloitte's U.S. Sports chief commercial officer, emphasized the maturity of the market, pointing to new competitions and leagues propelling this expansion. With North America leading in revenue generation, the discussion is moving towards building a sustainable foundation for future success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving Italian Soccer: Betting Revenue for Youth Development
The Legacy of Mircea Lucescu: A Legend in Romanian Soccer
Former Soccer Star Joey Barton Faces Charges Over Golf Club Incident
Tragedy Strikes: Fan Crush at Peruvian Soccer Stadium
Tragedy Strikes: Student Dies After Basketball Structure Collapse