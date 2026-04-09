Court Vacates Sentence for Ex-President Hernandez

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. The court also vacated a prior judgment against Hernandez, following a pardon by former President Donald Trump in December.

Hernandez was serving a 45-year sentence for conspiring to import large quantities of cocaine into the United States. He had sought to eliminate the charges against him, citing the presidential pardon as grounds for his appeal.

Hernandez expressed satisfaction with the decision via a video statement at a Honduran press conference, reiterating his claims of innocence regarding the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)